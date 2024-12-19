Daniel Craig Devine, 65, of Greenwood, was called home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe T. Devine and mother, Lorriane Gay Devine; sister Debra Jo Devine; and sister in-law Dawn Devine.

He is survived by his wife, Lara (Stebbins) Devine whom he married at Beck Chapel on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington on April 17, 2004; son, Joe Devine of Hay, Kansas; and daughters Randi Gordon (Rob) Greenfield, Indiana, and Debi Devine Fluharty Indianapolis; brother, Doug Devine of Indianapolis; and sister, Cheryl Smith (Randy) of Indianapolis; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. At the conclusion of the visitation, the family will travel to Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton for a public graveside service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.