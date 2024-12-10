By JONATHAN SNYDER

Recent information about the price increase for the Wells County Regional Sewer District’s two year audit drew confusion from the board in its Monday meeting.

The drop box located close to Expert Transmission. (Photo by Jonathan Snyder)

The audit cost for this two-year cycle is estimated at approximately $30,000. The previous audit cost the RSD about $15,000. This drew significant concern from RSD member Andy Stoller about future expenses. Stoller acknowledged the need for oversight on RSD actions, but questioned the need for the audit to last 30 days, especially considering the RSD’s responsibility to pay for it.

While the RSD approved a motion to cover the increased cost, since the budget only had $20,000 set aside for the audit, Stoller questioned how much to budget next year. Stoller noted that a $40,000 expense would be approximately 10% of the RSD’s overhead budget. Trent Bucher of the Honegger, Ringger and Co. will be next month’s meeting to go over the audit’s findings in greater detail.

RSD Superintendent Lewis Brown also announced that a dropbox has been installed outside the RSD’s building on State Road 124 near Expert Transmission. The RSD is still working on purchasing a new building, but Brown said the dropbox can be easily moved.

Recent odor issues in Murray are believed to be caused by a lack of flow from Kingsland’s retention pit. Brown reported that the sewage goes septic before it gets into Murray, but the lack of flow leads to sewage sitting for longer than recommended and the odor carrying to Murray. While there have not been many complaints about the odor recently — which Brown attributes to the cooler temperatures — the Tocsin project will give the necessary flow to prevent the odor issue.

The RSD also approved a petition to connect Jenae and Chandler Okey’s planned building at 4724 E 100 N in Bluffton.

Additionally, Brown reported that there are approximately 12 homes left to connect in the Craigville area and approximately eight left in Kingsland. Official letters were sent to homes left unconnected and that has helped with connections. Additional notices will be sent to unconnected homes in the coming weeks.

Floats and control panels used by the RSD were also discussed by Brown and Reyan LeFeld of Choice One Engineering. Brown stated that they would go to two additional floats should they make the change. The other two floats will be responsible for turning the sewage pumps on and off. When the sewage level goes past the higher float, the system will turn on, and when it gets below the lower float, the system will shut off.

Furthermore, the RSD chose to extend Brown’s contract through 2025. RSD bills for the month totaled $15,628.96.

jonathan@news-banner.com