By JONATHAN SNYDER

Wessler Engineering will preform a preliminary engineering report and asset management plan for the city to remove lead pipes in its infrastructure.

Environmental Protection Agency regulations require drinking water systems to remove lead pipes from their infrastructure. The pipes need to be replaced within 10 years. In response to the regulations, the Board of Public Works and Safety contracted Wessler during a special meeting Thursday, to prepare necessary reports and plans to submit a SRF loan request to help fund the project.

Both reports will cost $39,500. Wessler also noted that Baker Tilly may need to be involved in the asset management plan, which would cost an additional $25,000. Workshops for both reports will be done throughout February and March, with the SRF request needing to be submitted by March 31.

Board member Scott Mentzer reported that the project will be funded in part with $10,000 in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the rest will come out of the water department’s depreciation account, which currently holds over $500,000.

Additionally, bids for Roush Park improvements and alley paving were approved by the Board of Works. Brooks Construction won both projects, bidding $411,392 for Roush Park and $243,334 for alley paving. Brooks had the low bids for both projects, going about $50,000 under the next highest bid for Roush and about $100,000 under the next highest bid for alley paving.

Transfers within the street and parks departments were also made to help pay for both projects. $14,376 was transferred from a combination of the Street Department’s repair and maintenance, communication, travel and utility line items to their other services line item, with an additional combined $35,244 moved from repair and maintenance, office supplies and garage operating to the street and alley line item. Parks transferred $127,515 from a combination of its Chamber of Commerce, demolition and downtown maintenance line items to their other services line item.

The board also paid three SRF requests, with DLZ receiving $33,144 and two VTF Excavation requests totaling $121,555.83. Utility Director Jon Oman reported that the VTF claims now officially close out the Dustman Interceptor project’s accounts. Oman said that meetings with landowners about restoration have taken place and are currently wrapping up the final items.

