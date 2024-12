Holiday piano music was provided by Arlene Stoller at the “Christmas in the Mansion” Sunday afternoon at the Wells County Historical Museum. Kenny Steffen will provide musical entertainment from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, and Karen Carpenter from 2:30-5 p.m on Sunday, Dec. 22. Santa will also visit on Dec. 15. Other viewing hours for the decorated trees are Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5:30 p.m. through Dec. 22. (Photo by Barbara Barbieri)