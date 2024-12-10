By BARBARA

“Home for the Holidays” was the theme for the Wells County Extension Homemakers holiday luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Wells County Community Center.

The Choral Club sang holiday songs including “No Time to Diet” with Carol Lochtefeld, at right directing. Left to right are Lori Wilson Karen Flatter, Coleen Culp, Lesley Tillman and Janie Mann. (Photos by Barbara Barbieri)

Things got underway as the group’s President Linda Huseman welcomed the ladies and Mary Ann Ripperger led them in the pledge to the flag and the reading of the Homemaker’s creed.

Program presenter Willa Kay Sprunger.

The Wells County Chorus led by Carol Lochtefeld sang four selections including Light the Lights, No Time to Diet, The First Noel and We Wish You a Merry Christmas. Members of the chorus included Lori Wilson, Karen Flatter, Coleen Culp, Lesley Tillman and Jani Mann.

Jean Reef shared the inspirational poem “Old Friends.”

Extension Educator Molly Hoag reminded the ladies of all the things they do to celebrate the home and explained how grateful she was for all of the group’s members.

“Old Friends,” and inspirational poem was read by Jean Reef before the members of the ODO Club served the holiday luncheon.

President Linda Huseman introduced the county officers.

Willa Kay Sprunger entertained the ladies as she presented her version of the “Night Before Christmas” peppered with personal stories and mishaps.

County officers were introduced by President Huseman and included Charolett Gehring, president elect; Mary Ann Ripperger, secretary; and Jean Reff, treasurer.

Decorations were provided by the Choral Club, door prizes by the UYB Club and the Jefferson Club was in charge of entertainment.