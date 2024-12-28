Carolyn M. Ormsby, 91, of Powder Springs, Georgia, and formerly of Markle, passed away on Sunday morning Dec. 15, 2024, at Tranquility at Kennesaw in Marrietta, Georgia.

She was a 1951 graduate of Markle High School. Carolyn had worked at Triad Utrad / Magnatek in Huntington for several years, retiring in 1991. She was a former member of Markle United Methodist Church. Carolyn was an avid I.U. basketball fan and a huge fan of all college basketball. She also loved the Atlanta Braves. She loved her family; they were her priority, and she always enjoyed helping others and putting them first.

Carolyn was born on Nov. 18, 1933, in Rockcreek Township, Wells County, a daughter of the late Carl B. and Mary G. (Ormsby) Williams.

She was united in marriage to Marlowe Ormsby on June 13, 1954, in Markle. He preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1991.

Survivors include three children, Bruce (Tammy) Ormsby of Brownsville, and Marla (Stanley) Weller and Gina (Robert Shea) of Marietta, Georgia; seven grandchildren, one step-grandchild, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and two deceased great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral service will follow visitation at noon at the funeral home in Markle.

Interment will be at the Markle Cemetery in Markle.

Memorial donations can be made out to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or American Cancer Society both sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

