The Bluffton Lady Tigers haven’t found themselves in too many close games after halftime lately.

Although they won Friday night’s game 66-43 over the visiting Woodlan Warriors, they had to work a bit harder for this one than the final score might indicate.

Konley Ault drives in for two of her game-high 22 points against Woodlan’s McKenna Goble Friday night at The Tiger Den. The Tigers won the key Allen County Athletic Conference matchup 66-43 to improve to 11-1 on the season and 3-0 in the ACAC. Woodlan dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference. (Photo by Glen Werling)

“Because of the way we play, against some of the poorer teams, we can get out and get away from them right away,” coach Doug Curtis said. “But against some of the better teams, it’s not going to be as easy. You’ve got to wear people down, get after them and be relentless in what we’re trying to do. We’ve got good depth, and can play eight people without losing too much. Just keep running them and going after them defensively, and try to get away from them. I thought that happened today finally.”

With the win, the Tigers (11-1) are now the only ACAC team without a loss in conference games, having also beaten South Adams and Southern Wells. Woodlan (5-4) had defeated Jay County prior to this game, so everybody else has at least one loss.

Bluffton only trailed in the opening minutes, but struggled to make shots in the first half. The Tigers eased ahead 29-21 late, but sloppy play over the last two minutes let the Warriors hang around. Konley Ault’s layup just before the buzzer gave Bluffton a 31-25 lead at the break.

Ault led all scorers with 22 points and had some key buckets in the third quarter that got the Tigers going.

They weren’t easy baskets either, with Woodlan forward Alyssa Anderson patrolling the paint.

Anderson, a six-foot junior, also plays volleyball, and definitely looked the part on a slew of blocked shots throughout the game.

“Probably the two best post players in the conference are her and Maryn (Schreiber),” Curtis said. “For us, it’s a tough matchup because we don’t want Maryn in foul trouble. Sophie (Eisenhut) came off the bench and did a really nice job for us, so we were able to run two at her. She’s a really good player, and I thought we did a nice job on her. She’s had some games in the 20’s and some rebounds in the 20’s.”

Anderson finished with 17 rebounds, but only 12 points. Brooke Kneubuhler led Woodlan with 16.

When Anderson scored at the 4:17 mark of the third, Woodlan was still within striking distance, 38-32, and not long after that, Anderson came up with a couple big blocks that seemed to fire up the Woodlan players and fans.

But back to back buckets from Ault had the Tigers up 10, and when Madyson Sonnigsen knocked down a three-pointer on a fast break, the lead grew to 49-34.

Woodlan opened the fourth quarter with a triple from Kneubuhler, but Bluffton scored seven straight to put it out of reach.

The Tigers also got 16 points from Isabella Stout and 13 from Maryn Schreiber.

Curtis appreciated the work of Sonnigsen, who grabbed nine rebounds.

“I think she’s done a really nice job the last three games of stuffing the stat sheet,” he said. “She doesn’t always go out and score 15-20 points, but she does a lot of other things for us. She had a bunch of rebounds today, had some deflections and got some assists. Between her and Konley on the perimeter, and Bella on the perimeter, we get some good balance that way.”

Bluffton will travel to Southwood Tuesday night.

The Tigers took the junior varsity game 48-28. Kamryn Ault scored 25 points, Grace Fry added nine and Isla Gibson had five.

BLUFFTON 66, WOODLAN 43

SWOODLAN (5-4): Reagan Widenhoefer 1-9 0-0 2, Makenna Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Alyssa Anderson 3-13 6-10 12, Mariah Thullner 0-0 0-0 0, Layla Hodson 1-8 0-0 2, Brooke Kneubuhler 5-19 2-2 16, Kaitlyn Sterling 0-0 0-0 0, Emma McDaniel 1-6 0-0 2, Alix Jacquay 0-0 0-0 0, Savannah Scheumann 1-2 0-2 2, Kyra Elwood 0-0 1-2 1, McKenna Goble 2-5 0-0 6. TOTALS: 14-63 9-16 43.

BLUFFTON (11-1): Khloe Dick 2-8 0-0 4, Isabella Stout 6-20 1-2 16, Konley Ault 8-20 6-9 22, Marly Drayer 0-2 0-0 0, Maryn Schreiber 6-9 1-3 13, Tressa Renner 0-1 0-0 0, Madyson Sonnigsen 2-4 0-0 5, Madelyn Funk 0-1 0-0 0, Sophie Eisenhut 0-0 3-4 3, Isla Gibson 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 25-66 11-18 66.

Woodlan 12 13 11 7 — 43

Bluffton 15 16 20 15 — 66

Three-point Goals: Woodlan 6-26 (Kneubuhler 4-12, Goble 2-5, Widenhoefer 0-4, McDaniel 0-3, Hodson 0-1, Scheumann 0-1), Bluffton 5-20 (Stout 3-9, Sonnigsen 1-3, Gibson 1-1, Dick 0-4, Ault 0-1, Renner 0-1, Funk 0-1). Rebounds: Woodlan 36 (Anderson 17, Kneubuhler 8, Hodson 4, Goble 3, Widenhoefer 2, Scheumann 2), Bluffton 37 (Sonnigsen 9, Schreiber 8, Ault 7, Dick 3, Stout 3, Drayer 3, Eisenhut 2, Gibson 1, Renner 1). Turnovers: Woodlan 18, Bluffton 14. Fouls: Woodlan 15, Bluffton 14. Fouled out: Schreiber. Technicals: None.

Junior varsity: Bluffton 48, Woodlan 28.