Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church

Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church invites the public to their Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, located at 8013 W 1100 S-90 in Montpelier.

First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church, 202 W. Cherry St. in Bluffton, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.

First Church of Christ

First Church of Christ, 909 W. Spring St. in Bluffton, will hold a Carols and Candelight Service at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church, located at 123 S Jefferson St. in Ossian, will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Services are also available via livestream on Youtube.

First United Methodist, Bluffton

First United Methodist Church, 325 W. Washington St. in Bluffton, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4:30 p.m.

Hope Missionary Church

Hope Missionary Church, 429 E. Dustman Road in Bluffton, will hold Christmas Eve services at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at its main campus.

Christmas Eve services will be held at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the church’s Ossian campus at 1705 Hillcrest Dr.

ITOWN Church

ITOWN Church, 2711 N Main St. in Bluffton, will host Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sonlight Wesleyan Church

Sonlight Wesleyan Church, 2350 S S.R. 1 in Bluffton, will host Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1300 N. Main St. in Bluffton, will have two Christmas Eve two services — a Vigil Mass at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The choir will lead the congregation in singing Christmas carols at 5:30 p.m.

There will be two services on Christmas – 12 a.m. Midnight Mass and a 9 a.m. Mass.

Bethlehem Lutheran

Bethlehem Lutheran Church LCMS, 6514E-750N in Ossian, will have a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Sunday. A Christmas Day service will follow at 9 a.m.