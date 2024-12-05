Keeping the Daugherty tradition of Christmas pizza had become a bit of a problem. It began when Mom, aka Dorothy, fell and broke an arm. It rendered her unable to provide a meal for the multitude of kids and grandkids on the weekend prior to Christmas. Dad ordered TJ’s pizza. Probably the largest pizza’s ever made in the world. It took three to feed the clan. From then on it was expected. Desired. Called for. Delicious. Tradition.

Ordering pizza on Christmas Day created a problem. Buy frozen in advance? Reheat leftover local pizzeria pizza? Make one from scratch? Pillsbury pizza crust in a tube? Do they continue to sell Chef Boy-ar-dee Pizza’s in a box like the 1960s? Pizza on a French baguette satisfies fillingly and unfailingly.

In 1899, Murray, Indiana, received a pre-Christmas surprise of, not pizza but Christmas fish for everyone. The Bible held a story of feeding the multitude with fish and bread. The Murrayites’ smaller size multitude became just as grateful. Every inhabitant received their fill of fine pike, suckers, and bass.

“There were no carp in the lot.” Hundreds of fish weighing in at “about a hundred pounds were caught in all, some of them of very fair size.” The pre-Christmas Wabash River suddenly “thawed and immediately after the ice broke fish began running down the mill race above the dam. Evidently the fish were about frozen so they swam lazily on top of the water and a crowd lifted them out easily. What caused them to migrate in this style is a mystery, but Murrayites are not questioning the whys and wherefores. They are satisfied to eat the fish.”

Craigville’s Daugherty-homemade pizza often became a last minute evening decision. A meat topping depended on what the refrigerator held. Never pepperoni. Sometimes bologna. Hot dog chunks. Tuna. Yes, we actually ate tuna pizza.

The large Daugherty family invented the thinner-thinnest crust. One pizza mix was spread to all four edges of the largest cookie sheet. Chopped onion and celery always added bulk to the topping.

Extra cheese? Never. The only cheese came from the box mix’s cellophane packet of dry grated parmesan which looked more like a light dusting of sawdust.

In adult years of stricter dieting, pizza had been produced with a thawed loaf of frozen bread spread as crust on a cookie sheet. Toppings included fresh spinach, celery for the great crunch factor, sliced olives, feta cheese, all placed over tomato sauce garnish with lots of oregano. A magical topper included dropped dobs-to-the-measure-in-globs of thick tomato paste.

With Angelkeep’s children and grandchildren spread out to all corners of the United States, gifts were already prepared for mailing. Gifts purposely came predetermined as to having to have to fit inside a Christmas card. Gift card. Check. Cash. Today, Christmas cards have become nearly as rare as the feeding of fishes to the Murrayites’ multitude.

When Murrayites raked in the holiday fish bonanza, Blufftonites were told to expect packages to arrive via the mail during the two-three days prior to Christmas Sunday. Postmen began looking like Santa with his overloaded bag of goodies. The post office gifted the mail carriers welcome relief by putting off package deliveries. Those items would be sent out on a wagon, not a sleigh, for delivery.

Christmas Day at Angelkeep will be a welcome, quiet, two-person celebration. It’s become a tradition. One old couple, snuggled under a warm cover on the davenport (an old-school term,) watching new Christmas DVDs selected recently. Chosen together as a jointly-purchased Christmas gift for each other.

With Ma and her tea cup, and Pa with a hand in a large bowl of party mix, the celebration will be quiet. Blessedly quiet.

There will be pizza. However at this point in the pre-Christmas preparations, the type of pizza had yet to have been determined. As a last-minute option to keep tradition alive, the freezer contained a package of pizza rolls.

The pantry’s stocked with Doritos triple cheese pizza, loaded pepperoni pizza, and pizza supreme flavored chips. The last option always available: toast with Contadina Pizza Squeeze and tuna.

Mr. Daugherty is a Wells County resident who, along with his wife Gwen, enjoy their backyard and have named it “Angelkeep.”