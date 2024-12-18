Timothy G. Walden

On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding the possible location of a stolen vehicle in northern rural Adams County.

Deputies responded to the location, where GPS tracking indicated the stolen vehicle might be found.

Upon conducting a knock-and-talk at the address, deputies discovered a total of 10 stolen vehicles.

Timothy G. Walden, 47, of rural Adams County was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at the Adams County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

If you have any information related to this case or other suspected stolen property, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 260.724.5345.