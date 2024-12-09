Southern Wells Elementary School hosted their annual Christmas program on Thursday evening. The kindergarten, first and second graders sang songs like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “All I want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth,” and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.” Third and fourth graders performed the play “Fa La La Land.” The fifth and sixth grade choir, In-Harmony, also had a special performance for all in attendance. Pictured are fourth graders, Avery Neuenschwander, Zoey Boyer, Molly Deel and SWES Music teacher, Ms. Inskeep. (Photo provided)