“But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.”

Mary no doubt had plenty to ponder.

A herd of shepherds had just invaded her impromptu nursery and presumably repeated the angel’s message to them.

And she could ponder her own words of joy from Luke 1 as well as Elisabeth’s similarly glad tidings.

She could ponder the angel’s words to Joseph, as well as Joseph’s love and integrity.

And she could ponder Zacharias’ words of triumph, which Luke recorded in verses 68 through 79 in his first chapter.

And after about eight days, Mary could ponder even more, thanks to Simeon:

“Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rising of many in Israel, and for a sign which will be spoken against.

“Yes, a sword will pierce through your own soul also.”

After that, perhaps Mary pondered slightly differently. Perhaps as she cradled her son, the prophesied son of David, she remembered David’s own prophecy:

“My God, My God, why have You forsaken me?”

This shadow certainly didn’t devour the joy she could ponder days earlier. Mary could have still had a merry Christmas.

Anyone can, and I defy anyone to listen to Alan Jackson’s “Let it be Christmas” and not smile at the childlike hope of the season.

But they can also have more than a merry Christmas. When they allow the shadow of Calvary’s tree to darken the Christmas tree, they can ponder more preciously the ultimate reason for the incarnation. They can ponder the price Jesus paid and the reason He paid the price.

Though many have essentially reduced Jesus’ death to simply the means to escape sin’s ultimate condemnation, Jesus delivered people from sin to establish a kingdom come on earth in which people live and love more like Him and His Father. He died to fill the world with born-again, Spirit-filled lives.

His gift goes far beyond the hope of Heaven someday. He calls disciples to unwrap the power of salvation every day to help redeem the world from darkness. He calls disciples to sacrifice and serve. He calls them to pick up their crosses and follow Him.

He calls them to ponder His commands and keep them, even if it means a less-than-merry Christmas at times.

But they never have to sacrifice a joyful Christmas.

In this spirit, then, I pray that this song encourages and challenges everyone — including myself — to grasp the true wonder of Christmas, to ponder the price Jesus paid, and live more faithfully to unleash not just a merry Christmas, but a joyful one that honors the pierced one who now reigns.

Does He Cry Now?

On that first Christmas night

Even Jesus didn’t cry

We sing festively each year

As we wrap memories

In a blanket of glee

And we celebrate peace and good cheer

Pre-chorus

But the cold wind of sin still stings

And I gaze away from the manger

Wondering

Chorus 1

Does He cry now

When the heart of hatred preys on innocence?

Does He cry now

At the hearts with no room for deliverance?

Does He cry now

That few bring Him gifts to crown Him King?

I pray this babe who saves the suffering

Inspires more that festivities

Chorus 2

Does He cry now

When few faithful shepherds follow the light?

Does He cry now

When we seldom ponder on His word’s might?

Does He cry now

When we crush peace on earth for earthly things?

I pray for grace to celebrate the King

And sacrifice with love’s offering

Does He cry now?

