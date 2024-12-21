Being haunted by spirits might just be a requisite part of the Christmas season. It was for Ebenezer Scrooge, as traditionally referenced in this Saturday morning space about this time of year. Seems to be my turn.

They had not been good spirits. Two weeks ago here, I was quite the Negative Nancy, lamenting how the pardon of Hunter Biden only exemplified the greater ills in our modern society. There is, unfortunately, more.

Indiana had a dark week, executing a mentally ill man in near-total secrecy. Regular readers of this space should know I am firmly against the death penalty. I like to avoid repeating myself, but feel compelled to again write that I do not understand how one can be both anti-abortion and pro-capital-punishment. It’s about the sanctity of life. Jesus gave us clear instructions: “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” As a member of a democratic society, I share at least partially responsible for the taking of a life.

(There is some encouragement. A Republican member of the House, Bob Morris of Allen County, says he will introduce a bill to abolish the death penalty in Indiana. Gov.-elect Mike Braun says he is open minded.)

Another visit by a dark spirit comes in the form of sympathy, even support, for the man who allegedly shot the insurance company CEO in cold blood. The reactions have been chilling. A professor at the Ivy league school at which the alleged earned bachelor and masters degrees posted an online statement that she was “never more proud” to be associated with the school. (She retracted the post but amazingly still has a job.) Even hinting at the idea that it is the slightest bit understandable or excusable to murder a healthcare CEO to protest the failings or unfairness of our healthcare system is simply immoral.

There are, unfortunately, even more concerns, but you get the point.

As I contemplate all this, my mind somehow lands on Scrooge’s parting scene with the Ghost of Christmas Present when he revealed, to Scrooge’s horror, mankind’s children hiding in his robe — a ragged and haggard boy and girl: Ignorance and Want.

“Beware them both, and all their degree, but most of all beware this boy, for on his brow I see that written which is Doom, unless the writing be erased,” the ghost said.

And how can that be erased? Where might they find refuge?

“Are there no prisons?” The ghost answered Scrooge’s question.

Of all places…

Lemuel Vega invited me to tag along with the 70-some volunteers for his ministry, Christmas Behind Bars. They were making a semi-annual visit to the state prison in Pendleton Friday, Dec. 6. Perhaps it was providential. Perhaps I should delete “perhaps.”

Of all places to find hope …

Listening to Lemuel share his story again. Listening to two of his friends, both of whom are also former inmates and are now involved in other ministries. Cody Smith, for example, referred to his former self as “a hopeless dope dealer” but now he’s a “dopeless hope dealer.” And then a county sheriff, in uniform, stepped forward. It is all part of a story yet to be told.

Of all places to find hope for my own state of mind and for our world, I found it in a prison.

I have also found it attending our grandchildren’s Christmas pageants, in neighbors helping a neighbor and in news stories of parents dealing with loss in a positive way. There is hope all around us.

I heard the bells on Christmas Day…

And in despair I bowed my head

“There is no peace on Earth,” I said

For hate is strong and mocks the song

Of peace on Earth, good will to men.

Then rang the bells more loud and deep

God is not dead, nor doth He sleep.

The wrong shall fail, the right prevail

With peace on Earth, good will to men.

Do you hear the bells, they’re ringing?

The light, the angels singing.

Open up your heart and hear them.

Peace on Earth, good will to men.

May the hope that Christmas brings overcome your fears and concerns and bring you peace on Earth.

