When you’re in the word business like we are here at The News-Banner, you always enjoying talking about the nuances of language and vocabulary.

It’s our bread and butter.

We are all logophiles — a word I don’t use very often but one that means a lover of words.

News stories about words always catch my attention, including one that the Associated Press ran last week about the Oxford University Press word of the year — a phrase whose usage increased some 230% in 2024 from the previous year.

This year’s word of the year: Brain rot.

Oxford defines brain rot as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging,” the Associated Press reported in its story from London.

Brain rot, however, isn’t a new word. Henry David Thoreau is credited with the first recorded use of the word in 1854.

A group of public voters and Oxford lexicographers selected brain rot over five other finalists: demure (reserved or modest in nature); slop (shoddy or unwanted Artificial Intelligence content); dynamic pricing (increasing and decreasing prices based on market conditions, the season and supply changes); romantasy (a genre that blends fantasy and romance); and lore (a particular body of knowledge or tradition).

I can’t say that I’m surprised by this year’s word when you consider some statistics from the Pew Research Center about the online platforms adults most use.

•YouTube is the most widely used online platform. Eight out of 10 adults use it. About seven out of 10 adults use Facebook, and about five out of 10 adults use Instagram.

• TikTok usage is on the rise, as a third of adults reported using that platform — an increase of 21% from 2021.

Three of the four platforms are primarily used for viewing videos and images. And I’m sure a good number of those videos contribute to brain rot since the content is trivial or unchallenging.

I’m not a TikTok user but often use YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

YouTube has been an incredible resource, as I have learned countless do-it-yourself skills by searching for video tutorials online. It’s hard to imagine life before YouTube.

At the same time, however, I’m sure that I lose one hour of my life each week to viewing clips that don’t challenge my thinking but instead make you smile or laugh. Who wouldn’t want to view a 30-second parody video of a golden retriever named Teddy defending his house from a robber like Kevin McCallister did in the 1990 movie “Home Alone?”

The dog-comedy video was posted around 10 a.m. Sunday; by 7 p.m. Sunday it has 110,000 likes, 4,502 comments and was shared 19,400 times. Teddy’s Instagram page has some 4.5 million followers.

Social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram allow us a plethora of ways to learn and stay connected. Finding the balance between useful content and entertainment, however, is key and a skill we need to continue to help today’s digital natives navigate.

Perhaps it’s not about completely avoiding brain rot but more about finding balance so that light-hearted distractions don’t consume our days.

Let’s face it though … sometimes a big smile or an infectious laugh from a 30-second video about a golden retriever clad in a Santa Claus hat defending his house like Kevin McAllister is exactly what we need.

