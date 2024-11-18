Thanks to my readers who reported to me that East Union Center graduate, in the Class of 1946, Peggy Bushee McKeeman passed away on May 23 just a few days after the alumni meeting. She was the wife of John McKeeman. Now Annette Wall Best is the last remaining of that class!

The Neighbor Coffee Cafe continues at the Zanesville Church of God on the corner of Marzane and South County Line Road. It is open week days from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and all are welcome to come in.

You are welcome to attend the Town of Zanesville’s monthly board meeting that will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. These meeting take place at the Municipal Building on Wayne Street.

Mark your calendars for Sunday evening, Nov. 24, as the area churches combine for a pre Thanksgiving service that will be held at the Tower Life Center Church on Wayne Street. The time if 7 p.m. This service is our looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28.