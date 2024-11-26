YAR board members volunteered packing bags of food for the 4-H Backpack Program as their November outreach project. The YAR members were able to pack 175 bags of food to be distributed to Wells County schools. They had a lot of fun packing bags, using their mathematical skills, and working together. YAR is a program that recognizes youth as a valuable community resource. The program is governed by a youth/adult partnership responsible for awarding grants up to $500 to other local youth organizations to design and carry out community service projects. To receive a grant proposal, contact Courtney Ginter at Family Centered Services 260-824-8574, WellsYAR@yahoo.com) or visit www.fcs-inc.net. Pictured from left, Avery Gaskill, Naomi Dailey, Abigail Ramseyer, Otto Fiechter, Erin Ramseyer, and Cora Kunkel. (Photo submitted)