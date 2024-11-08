By BARBARA BARBIERI
While behind the scenes work is continuing at Ouabache State Park for the coming Wonderland of Lights, the event’s organizer Kathy Schwartz is still accepting spirit sponsors for the event.
Strands of lights need replacing each year, as they take a beating from the weather, and are replaced with LED commercial grade lights. Being a spirit sponsor for $20 helps replace one light strand.
Checks made out to Friends of Ouabache State Park may be mailed to: Ouabache State Park, 4930 E SR 201, Bluffton, IN 46714.
State the number of strands you are supporting and the donors name to be printed in the Discover Ouabache online magazine.
