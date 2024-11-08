By BARBARA BARBIERI

While behind the scenes work is continuing at Ouabache State Park for the coming Wonderland of Lights, the event’s organizer Kathy Schwartz is still accepting spirit sponsors for the event.

New additions are two wooden soldiers, who will guard the entrance to the showcase area. Checking out lights and arm motion were Tom Brown, left, and Craig Schwartz. Schwartz is the coordinator of the light and music show at the fire tower each year.

Strands of lights need replacing each year, as they take a beating from the weather, and are replaced with LED commercial grade lights. Being a spirit sponsor for $20 helps replace one light strand.

Strings of lights need to be anchored and Audrey Almdale, left, and Kathy Schwartz, attach fastening hooks to rebar stakes for the display. (Photos by Barbara Barbieri)

Checks made out to Friends of Ouabache State Park may be mailed to: Ouabache State Park, 4930 E SR 201, Bluffton, IN 46714.

State the number of strands you are supporting and the donors name to be printed in the Discover Ouabache online magazine.

barb@news-banner.com