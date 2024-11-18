The Wells County Public Library takes its mission to “provide the community with access, knowledge and growth” very seriously and offers a variety of events each week for kids, teens, and adults. Registration is preferred at most events. To signup, go to www.wellscolibrary.org, click on the Library Event Calendar, navigate to the date of the event, and view more to get to the registration screen. Alternatively, call 260-824-1612 (Bluffton) or 260-622-4691 (Ossian) to register.

Vera Cruz History: Author Talk

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Adults. Charles Joray will be speaking about the history of Vera Cruz, Indiana, and his recently released book “The Early History of Vera Cruz Indiana: 1838-1910.” He will have his books for sale at the end of the program. Registration is appreciated, but not required. About the Book:

“Drawing on his extensive research and interviews of residents and descendants, author and historian Charles Joray explores the challenges and triumphs of the families who settled Vera Cruz and whose intertwined stories make up much of its history during the last half of 19th century. There’s also no shortage of colorful characters, tragic accidents, and even unsolved murders. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a native Hoosier, or simply curious about small-town America, this book offers a captivating journey through the past of Vera Cruz, Indiana” – book jacket.

Kids’ Club

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Grades K-3. Join us for book-related crafts, stories, games, and a chance to make new friends at the library. Registration appreciated.

Club 456

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Grades 4-6. Join us as we travel the world! Explore different countries! Learn about different cultures! Taste traditional foods! And learn to dance or celebrate in different ways! This month…Australia! Registration appreciated.

Amazing Race Around the World

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Grades 6-12. In two-person teams, race across the continents while completing challenges! Maybe you’ll need to make a quick craft, maybe you’ll need to learn a new language, who knows what your roadblock will be. Registration required. You can register with a partner or be assigned one at the program.

Board Game Night

At the Ossian Branch Library: Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Adults (18+). Join us for a night of tabletop games at the Ossian Branch. Registration appreciated.

Try It Night: Coffee Filter Trees

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Monday, Nov. 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Adults. Create or try out a new craft each month. This month you will use coffee filters and a variety of supplies to make a cute holiday decoration. All supplies provided. Registration required.

Golden Gamers

At the Main Library (Bluffton): Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Adults. Adults. Are you bored? Do you need some social interaction? Come and enjoy two hours of socializing, games, and snacks. Registration appreciated.

LEGO Drop-in At Ossian

At the Ossian Branch Library: Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Grade K-6. Create LEGO masterpieces using the library’s blocks during this drop-in event. No registration needed.

Library Closing for Thanksgiving

The Main Library and the Ossian Branch will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving..

Library Hours

At the main library in Bluffton ­— Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the Ossian branch library ­— Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Access the library online at www.wellscolibrary.org for digital books, magazines, online databases, event info, and more.