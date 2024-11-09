George Thomas

“This Nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”

Elmer Davis

Reporter, Author, and Hoosier native

This coming Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, marks the 70th anniversary of the official change from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. This year’s Veterans Day theme is “A Legacy of Loyalty and Service”.

In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, The American Legion led an “all Veterans Day” celebration in Emporia, Kansas, which was seen as the spark that lit the movement for November 11th to be a day to honor every American who honorably served in our nation’s military since the Revolutionary War. Following years of national support for a change in the federal holiday’s name, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation on Oct. 8, 1954 making Veterans Day the official title.

Over 41 million Americans have served in the United States military since the American Revolution. According to latest figures from the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are currently over 18 million United States military veterans. In Indiana alone there are over 300,000.

One responsibility that all Americans should carry is the remembrance of those who have made our freedom possible. There are citizens of Wells County that are veterans, friends of veterans, family of veterans, coworkers of veterans and neighbors of veterans. It is up to us to ensure that every veteran believes that his or her service to this country is respected by their fellow Americans. There are many tangible ways that we can acknowledge their sacrifice, but the easiest is to simply say, “Thank you for your service to our country.”

With respect for and in recognition of the contributions the veterans of Wells County have made to the cause of peace and freedom around the world, American Legion Post 111 proudly decorates Veterans Park Monday with the symbol of freedom known around the world … our American Flag.

A parting thought. While we get ready for the holiday season, not everyone will be eating at the dining room table, sitting around the fireplace, or baking cookies in the kitchen. According to the Department of Defense there are 1.3 million active duty members of the Armed Forces stationed at home and in over 80 countries around the world.

Most of them will not be able to be home with their families and friends for the holidays.

In September our own Indiana Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division deployed approximately 600 soldiers to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield. Please show them your support by sending cards and letters. Seek out churches and other organizations that send packages to our troops and donate to their project.

Let us not forget those who have sacrificed being at home during the most wonderful time of the year so that we may have the freedom to celebrate the season in peace. And most of all, please remember them in your thoughts and prayers.

May God bless and protect all of the men and women in our Armed Forces, may God bless our veterans and their families, and may God continue to bestow his blessings upon the United States of America.

P.S. Sunday, Nov. 10 will mark a significant milestone in our Country’s history. Since their founding at Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, they have adapted to overcome the ever-evolving threats facing our nation and world. Steeped in history, purpose, tradition and pride, their principals of “honor, courage and commitment” have guided them for 249 years as they “stand proud” defending our Country.

Happy Birthday to the United States Marine Corps. Semper Fi.

George Thomas is Commander of

American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton