By JONATHAN SNYDER

Two leak adjustments for adjacent properties in the 300 block of South Union Street were approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday.

The singular leak affected two of Drew Gerber’s tenants, explaining the adjustment for both. Utility Director Jon Oman stated that he personally witnessed the leak occurring outside while it was active, so the board granted the adjustment for both properties.

Police Chief Kyle Randall also requested the purchase of two police pursuit vehicles from Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, formerly Hiday Motors. Randall said that Freedom’s bid price totaled $41,949 for each vehicle, about $5,000 lower than the manufacturer’s suggested price. Randall also notified the board that a third vehicle may be requested for lease or purchase in the near future.

Randall also stated that current Sergeant Josh Smith requested to move to day shift and willingly stepped down from the role. Smith will return to patrol duties and a promotional board recommended Ethan Daggett be promoted to the Sergeant position, which the board approved.

Additionally, the board approved Nathaniel Fiechter’s hire as a paid on call firefighter. Fire Chief Don Craig said that Fiechter passed both a written and agility test. Craig requested the hire soon due to training classes starting soon, which Fiechter will attend.

The board also approved two SRF claims, with $30,682 going to DLZ Engineering and $646,500 to James S. Jackson.

jonathan@news-banner.com