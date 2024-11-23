The Bluffton Tigers beat Huntington North by 20 points in The Tiger Den Friday night.

The 64-44 Tigers’ victory improved them to 4-1 on the season. The Vikings fell to 0-4.

Bluffton’s Marly Drayer (right) dribbles to her left away from at Huntington North defender during the home game at The Tigers Den Friday night. The Tigers topped the Vikings 64-44 to improve to 4-1 on the season. (Photo by Ryan Walker)

Isabella Stout dropped 25 points in the contest, which totals four of the five games with 20 points or more on the season. Maryn Schreiber was next with eight points, Sophie Eisenhut and Khloe Dick (4), Madyson Sonnigsen and Tressa Renner (3) and Marly Drayer (2).

Bluffton will host North Miami at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Tigers won the junior varsity matchup 37-23. Madelyn Funk led the way with 11 points, Kamryn Ault and Piper Morgan (8), Grace Fry (6) and both Krista Blair and Bridget Steffen (2).

BLUFFTON 66, HUNTINGTON NORTH 46

At Bluffton

HUNTINGTON NORTH (0-4): Haiden Bailey 15 points, Marissa Trout, Luci Reich 6, Grace Michel 5, Faith Minton 3, Riley Wilson 2. TOTALS: 46, 7-12 free throws.

BLUFFTON (3-1): Isabella Stout 8-18 8-12 25, Konley Ault 7-13 3-4 17, Maryn Schreiber 4-7 0-2 8, Sophie Eisenhut 2-3 0-0 4, Khloe Dick 1-5 1-2 4, Madyson Sonnigsen 1-3 0-0 3, Tressa Renner 1-3 0-0 3, MArly Drayer 1-4 0-0 2, Kamryn Ault 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Fry 0-1 0-0 0, Madelyn Funk 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-58 12-20 66.

H. North 13 7 12 13 — 45

Bluffton 22 19 12 13 — 66

Three-Point Shooting: Huntington 6 made (Bailey 3, Reich 2, Minton 1), Bluffton 4-15 (Sonnigsen 1-3, Dick 1-3, Stout 1-5, Renner 1-2, Funk 0-1, Konley Ault 0-1). Rebounds: Huntington 29 (Reich 6, Trout 6, Michel 5, Bailey 5, Minton 3, Ellet 1, Degitz 1), Bluffton 29 (Stout 6, Eisenhut 5, Sonnigsen 4, Drayer 4, Schreiber 3, Renner 2, Dick 1). Turnovers: Huntington 21, Bluffton 9. Fouls: Huntington 16, Bluffton 17.