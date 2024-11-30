Four members of the Bluffton Tigers football squad were named to the Allen County Athletic Conference All-Conference first team Friday while five others made the second squad. Southern Wells’ Levi Blake was named to the All-ACAC second team’s tight end position.

For the Tigers, Dravyin Shoemaker, offensive line; AJ Streveler, wide receiver; Axton Beste, quarterback; and Griffin Morgan, linebacker gained first-team honors.

Named to the second team were Zane Betz, offensive line; Eli Bertsch, wide receiver; Cooper Craig, running back; Tavin Frees, defensive line; and Marshall Gerber, defensive back.