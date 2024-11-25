Bluffton finished its season opener at its own Bluffton Super Duals 4-1 to tie with Central Noble on Saturday.

Bluffton’s Connor Landis (top) wrestles Wes Del’s Owen Lamb to a 9-3 decision win in the 285-pound match during the Bluffton Super Duals in Bluffton on Saturday. The Tigers went on to be Wes Del 53-24 to finish 4-1 at the meet. (Photo by Chad Kline)

The six-team round-robin featured Bluffton (4-1), Central Noble (4-1), Fremont (1-2), Leo (1-1), Heritage (0-3) and Wes-Del (0-3). There is no official winner of the duals, but the Tigers defeated all schools except for Central Noble.

Below are the scores. Full individual matches will be published in Tuesday’s News-Banner.

Bluffton 54-27 win over Leo; Bluffton 57-24 win over Fremont; Bluffton 53-24 win over Wes-Del; Bluffton 60-21 win over Heritage; Central Noble win 45-35 over Bluffton.

Bluffton will be at Eastside at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.