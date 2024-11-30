It’s almost certainly not a new concept — is there truly anything new under the sun? — but the phrase seems to have been more prevalent this November: “Thanks & Giving.” As opposed to just “Thanksgiving.”

There’s a new wall hanging in our home this year that my wife found: “May our lives be full of thanks & giving.” A similar phrase was contained in a card from some friends. It appears to be part of a fundraising campaign for a children’s hospital. Another version popped up while I was looking for something else on the internet. OK, I got the message.

That is in no way meant to put that message in any kind of a negative light. I have opined on this page in past Novembers about this being my favorite holiday due to its basic message that largely escapes commercial hype. There is scientific evidence that “an attitude of gratitude” — another phrase from past Novembers — contributes to a healthier and a longer, active life.

So, what’s the point as we gratefully enjoy another four-day weekend of feasting with family and friends? There is much to be thankful for; the more reasons you have to say “thanks,” the more reasons you should be in a giving spirit.

And we have opportunities aplenty for that. Last Saturday’s N-B had the news that the Wells County Food Bank’s annual challenge campaign is on once again. And then Monday’s edition announced Wells County Trails’ goal to raise $25,000 for a feasibility and engineering study of a trail we’ve championed along SR 124. That project is part of the Wells County Foundation’s multi-pronged matching gift opportunity (funded by Lilly Endowment) that has a Dec. 31 deadline.

An update on those seems in order:

A contribution to the Foundation’s Community Enhancement Endowment Fund will be matched 2-for-1 by Lilly. This fund is what is utilized to award grants to local organizations through the foundation’s three competitive grants cycles each year. So far, they’ve raise $93,764 of their $225,000 goal, which when matched would total $675,000 for future local grants.

A contribution to the Downtown Alleyway Project will be matched 1-for-1 by Lilly. This is to finish the second and final phase of converting four downtown alleyways to be gateways to the downtown area, part of Bluffton NOWS!’s efforts. To date, $48,334 of the $100,000 goal has been raised.

A contribution to the SR 124 Engineering Project will be matched 1-for-1 by Lilly. As detailed in Monday’s paper, Wells County Trails has officially launched its efforts to raise $25,000 to take advantage of this match challenge. With $1,500 contributed in response to the initial announcement of these challenges in June, that leaves $23,500 to raise by the end of the year. The city has already committed an additional $50,000 to fund a comprehensive study to ascertain the challenging routing logistics along that busy highway — determining options and costs — and then the full engineering study on how those would be accomplished.

It is worth noting that a fourth element of the Lilly challenge has been met: $100,000 has been raised for an internal park access drive to the parking area of Archbold-Wilson Memorial Park in Ossian.

So along with the annual matching challenge grant of $20,000 which has been offered for the 39th consecutive year to help fund the Wells County Food Bank, my math says that’s a total of $226,492 of giving by Dec. 31 in order to take advantage of these four challenges.

I am quite aware of other worthy projects and programs deserving our support, — from the United Way and our two locally based international missions of Forgotten Children and Loving Shepherd to the needs of our individual churches. And, I’m sure, more.

There is a way to express our thanks. By giving. ’Tis the season.

miller@news-banner.com