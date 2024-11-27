The Doctor Tom Stogdill Community Service Award was established in 2006 by Dr. Tom Stogdill. Tom was born in Bluffton, graduating from Bluffton High School in 1953. He graduated from DePauw University and following his one-year internship, began his career as a physician specializing in family medicine. Tom practiced in Arizona, Southern California, and Utah before returning to Bluffton in 1986 to practice medicine at Caylor-Nickel Clinic. The award annually recognizes a Bluffton High School junior or senior for outstanding contributions to community service. Recipients of the award have the honor of selecting a local non-profit organization to receive a $1,000 grant from Dr. Tom’s Fund.

Ayden Teeple was selected as the 2024 recipient and recommended that the $1,000 award be made to Family Centered Services for the Youth As Resources Program.

Pictured from left to right are Tammy Slater, foundation CEO, Ayden Teeple and Courtney Ginter, Youth As Resources coordinator. (Photo submitted)