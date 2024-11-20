By HOLLY GASKILL

Performance Services of Indianapolis will act as Southern Wells’ “qualified provider” for their bond project.

In October, the district approved a $3 million bond to pursue multiple building repairs and renovations, including roof repairs to the Raider Dome and agriculture building, adding air conditioning in the Raider Dome, renovating locker rooms, and improving the sewer system. The board approved Performance Services to oversee the project during their meeting Tuesday; they also met with the construction company earlier this year while the board was considering a new auxiliary gym.

“And at this point, we have no financial obligation with them — they’re going to manage (the bond),” Superintendent Trent Lehman said.

Lehman also advised that the bond sold on Tuesday.

Alongside this, David Paul on behalf of Astra Insurance presented the board with a plaque honoring Southern Wells Community Schools as “remarkable in their safety participation and programs.” Paul said SWCS was chosen from 60 Indiana schools the company works with for the designation.

“We take into consideration a lot of things, but one of the things we really look at is how proactive is the school in safety, risk management, how are they approaching (things) to keep the not only the students safe, but the community and the staff safe as well,” Paul said. “And I can tell you that Southern Wells is doing it better than anybody in the state right now … the results speak for themselves.”

During public comment, Chris Elzey asked the board about starting a trap shooting team through the Indiana High School Clay Target League. Elzey said he and another leader would be certified instructors through the league and students would complete safety training.

The league is open for sixth through 12th grade, but Elzey said SWCS could consider opening to only older students. All club activities would take place off campus.

Board member Andrew Pursifull asked if any neighboring schools offered similar teams, and Elzey said both Bellmont and Adams Central schools have teams. Board member Todd Fiechter suggested the board take it under advisement, and encouraged Elzey to speak with Lehman about more specific details. No action was taken on Tuesday.

The board’s “Spotlight on Raider Success” first recognized the junior high cross country teams, which received multiple firsts and second places in conferences this season. They also thanked the district’s bus drivers, who elementary Principal Kristen Wall said carry a collective 250 years of experience driving for the district and have impacted thousands of students’ lives.

Also during the meeting, the board:

• Approved a synchronous learning day for grades 6-10 and 12 on March 11 while the junior class takes the SAT.

• Accepted employment recommendations from Chris Furnish as a full-time bus driver and Delaney Zigler as an instructional assistant. They also approved health insurance extension for Chris Hartman, who, though technically retired, has continued helping the district. Her health insurance will now continue through December 2025.

• Adopted a resolution adding an adjunct teaching position to the list of employees the district pays into the Public Employee Retirement Fund, as required by the state.

• Accepted donations from Southern Wells PIE for elementary STEM legos, an anonymous donor for preschool fees, and Whitetails Unlimited for the archery club.

• Approved fundraiser requests from the wrestling team to sell hog raffle tickets and the Business Professionals of America to sell Concanon’s Popcorn and Pretzels in November and December.

• Approved field trip requests from cross country to go to the Nike Midwest Regional in Terre Haute from Nov. 16-17 (retroactively), BPA to go to the state contest in Indianapolis from March 9-11, sixth grade to go to McCormick’s Creek April 30-May 2, and seventh and eighth grades to go to Washington D.C. from Oct. 15-19.

• Approved facility use requests from Anthony Wayne Area Council BSA for Cub Scout recruitment from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The next SWCS board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

holly@news-banner.com