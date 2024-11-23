By RYAN WALKER

PONETO — Elwood took down Southern Wells 60-23 on the opening night for wrestling Friday night.

Friday’s quick home match that lasted about 35 minutes was certainly a tune-up for the Raiders, who have the Broncos Duals the next morning at Daleville.

Southern Wells’ Jarin Frauhiger (top, left) topples over Elwood’s Kaci McCray during the 144 bout at the Raider Dome Friday evening. The Panthers defeated the Raiers 60-23 to open the wrestling season. (Photo by Ryan Walker)

Head coach Jacob Duncan’s squad is still in the learning phase of wrestling, as the team had just four members come out two seasons ago. That number has jumped to 17, nearly a full lineup on a nightly basis, but are growing.

“Young team,” the third-year head coach said. “Not a whole lot of experience yet. We’ve got to build that up and get some more mat time. Obviously, it’s not the way we want them all to go, but a lot of things were taken away from it, and a lot of things we know we need to work on. It’s just lighting a fire under these kids to get them ready to go.”

Southern Wells forfeited just two weights for a total of 12 points and also picked up 12 points via Elwood’s forfeit. The rest were scored by fall outside of those forfeits, Raiders’ points were tallied by a technical fall from Jarin Frauhiger at 144, and a pin from Malaki Capper at 165. Those two for the Raiders will be key to their success in 2024-25.

Despite a rough outing for some of the first-time and young wrestlers, Duncan said it was very important for his team to get out and get on the mat against an opponent — especially with a tournament the next day.

“A lot of it just comes from being out here and actually doing it,” Duncan said. “If you’re coming out in your first year, I’ll teach you all the basics, different feels, different positions, knowing when to hit a move, knowing when not to. It just comes with time and experience and working hard and practicing.”

sports@news-banner.com

Full results

• Briggs Fiechter (SW) won by forfeit at 106.

• Laydon Morgan (E) defeated Kaleb Boots by fall at 103.

• Aiden Carroll (SW) won by forfeit at 120.

• Jayden McPhearson (E) defeated Kelton Barr by fall at 126.

• Kayden Simpson (E) won by forfeit at 132.

• Deacon Gregg (E) defeated Lane Dollar by fall at 138.

• Jarin Frauhiger (SW) won by tech fall over Kaci McCray 144.

• Abe Gallegos (E) defeated Lyrik Maddox by fall at 150.

• Elijah Small (E) won by forfeit at 157.

• Malaki Capper (SW) defeated Ryan Munoz by fall at 165.

• Marcus Rivera (E) defeated Bryson Williams by fall at 175.

• Jonny Neese (E) defeated Kaden Bercot by fall at 215.

• Miles Laub (E) defeated Cale Craig by fall at heavyweight.

• Ryker Dollar (SW) won the lone exhibition match by fall.