INCIDENTS

City:

Thursday, 5:49 p.m., 320 W Dustman Rd. Physical altercation between two men.

Thursday, 6:28 p.m., 400 block of Cedar Road. Report of trespassing.

Thursday, 7:04 p.m., 300 block Main Street. White van with two men parked in lot. Officer provided escort for employees to their vehicles.

Friday, 1:04 a.m., Wabash and Indiana streets. Traffic stop. Vehicle towed.

Friday, 10:34 a.m., Walmart. Report of vehicle harassing people in parking lot, asking for money. Unable to locate.

County:

Friday, 7:34 a.m., S.R. 116 and C.R. 600 E, Bluffton. Injured deer. Issued tag.

Ossian:

Friday, 12:22 a.m., Silo Farms. Noise complaint. Unable to locate.

ACCIDENTS

County:

Friday, 6:06 a.m., C.R. 100 E at 400 N, Bluffton. Hope Myers, 46, Bluffton, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima northbound on C.R. 100 E and struck a deer. Vehicle towed. Property owner issued deer tag. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Friday, 7:01 a.m., C.R. 100 E and 350 N, Murray. Johnny Wells, 69, Ossian, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra south on C.R. 100 E and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

FIRES

Thursday, 2:44 a.m., 6443 S 100 W, Poneto. Structure fire. Montpelier, Markle, Nottingham Township, Liberty Township, Poneto and Chester Township fire departments responded. Fire under control at 4:23 a.m. Response returned at 10:35 a.m. Fire under control at 10:50 a.m.

ARRESTS

Matthew R. Banas, 35, Bluffton; probation violation, a Level 6 felony. No bond set.

Sebastian Leonel Rivera Morales, 20, Bluffton; false reporting, a Class B misdemeanor, and minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.