INCIDENTS

City:

Wednesday, 4:11 p.m., 450 E and 300 N. Citation issued for 64 in a 45 mph zone.

Wednesday, 4:20 p.m., Main Street and Hillcrest Road. Citation issued for 50 in a 30 mph zone.

Wednesday, 4:48 p.m., 400 block of Cedar Road. Verbal domestic dispute.

Wednesday, 4:57 p.m., Wendy’s. Traffic stop. Driver arrested for operating without insurance with a prior. Also cited for driving while suspended.

Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., Peyton’s Northern Distribution Center. Semi backed into dock.

Thursday, 6:28 a.m., 1041 E 100 N. Two vehicle accident.

Thursday, 10:17 a.m., Spring and Liberty streets. Traffic offense. Driver arrested for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license. Vehicle towed.

ACCIDENTS

County:

Wednesday, Nov. 6, S.R. 116 at C.R. 600 E, Bluffton. Draven Russell, 21, Berne, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt northwest on S.R. 116 when a deer ran into the side of the vehicle. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Thursday, Nov. 7, C.R. 1000 S at Jeff Road. Kash Vanover, 86, Montpelier, was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer eastbound on 1000 S and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Sunday, 6:34 p.m., S.R. 218, Poneto. Luke A. Robberts, 43, Wabash, was driving a 2024 Hyundai Palisade westbound on S.R. 218 in the area of C.R. 100 E and struck two deer. Vehicle towed. Damage exceeded $10,000.

Sunday, 8 p.m., S.R. 116 at C.R. 150 N, Bluffton. Landon Wolf, 40, Bluffton, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Monday, 7:17 a.m., C.R. 800 S near 1000 W, Dillman. Alysha Conwell, 38, Van Buren, was driving a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound on C.R. 800 S and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Monday, 6:56 p.m., S.R. 218, Poneto. Kaitlin E. Litwiller, 38, Berne, was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country westbound on S.R. 218 in the area of C.R. 100 E and a struck a deer. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Tuesday, 12:59 p.m., C.R. 300 W at 800 S. Todd Roy, 45, Montpelier, was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry southbound on C.R. 300 W and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $10,000.

Tuesday, 11:47 p.m., River Road at C.R. 450 E. Abigail Kaehr, 24, Bluffton, was driving a 2014 Kia Optima and went off the north side of the road, striking a traffic sign. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Ossian:

Tuesday, 7:49 a.m., 11080 S.R. 1, Ossian. Ian Williams, 20, Fort Wayne, was turning a 2011 Ford Flex into Silo Farm and lost control of the vehicle due to speed, running into the lanscaping and sign. Damage exceeded $1,000.