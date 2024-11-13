INCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 2:56 p.m., Main Street and Dustman Road. Several reports of individuals in the road asking for money and causing traffic hazard. Church collecting money for homeless advised to stay off the road.

Monday, 7:14 p.m., 200 block of East Townley Street. Report of a domestic altercation. Parties separated.

Tuesday, 7:40 a.m., Main Street and S.R. 124. Glass in roadway.

County:

Friday, 1:10 p.m., 4400 N 100 E, Bluffton. Caller reported his dog got loose and returned home with a wound.

Friday, 1:47 p.m., S.R. 218 and 400 W, Poneto. Driver cited for speeding.

Friday, 3:55 p.m., 150 West Main Street, Poneto. Report of fraud.

Friday, 4:40 p.m., Wells County Jail. Report of theft.

Friday, 4:43 p.m., 2800 South Main Street, Liberty Center. Subject requested information regarding trespassing order.

Friday, 7:31 p.m., South 100 W and 200 S, Bluffton. Report of laser being pointed at aircrafts. Unable to locate source.

Friday, 10:51 p.m., 800 block of West Railroad Street, Uniondale. Report of property damage.

Saturday, 3:11 a.m., Main Street and Dustman Road, Bluffton. Driver arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Saturday, 8:36 a.m., S.R. 116 and Meridian Road, Bluffton. Report of trespassing, subject was looking for his dog.

Saturday, 2:29 p.m., 3900 W 1100 N, Markle. Caller reported neighbor’s dog killed their chickens.

Saturday, 2:53 p.m., U.S. 224 and 300 W, Uniondale. Driver cited for speeding.

Sunday, 9:47 a.m., S.R. 14 and 600 E, Bluffton. Driver cited for speeding.

Sunday, 1:03 p.m., 5900 North Miller Street, Uniondale. Complaint of dog running in area. Officer contained dog and let owner know.

Sunday, 8:06 p.m., S.R. 116 and 150 N, Bluffton. Car versus deer.

Monday, 4:17 a.m., Wells County Jail. Officer transported Zackery McDowell from the Fort Wayne Airport to the Wells County Jail.

Monday, 7:14 a.m., 1100 W and 800 S, Warren. Car versus deer.

Monday, 6:51 p.m., 100 East and S.R. 218, Bluffton. Car versus deer.

Monday, 8:16 p.m., 6300 N 75 E, Uniondale. Caller reported people with flashlights in woods behind house. Subjects advised they were on their own property.

Monday, 10:19 p.m., S.R. 116 and 200 W, Markle. Driver arrested for driving without U.S. license.

Tuesday, 12:59 a.m., Southern Wells Church, Poneto. Car versus deer.

Tuesday, 6:24 a.m., Country Corner Deli, Liberty Center. Report of armed robbery.

Tuesday, 9:06 a.m., 1944 East South Timberidge Road, Bluffton. Report of fraudulent bank charges.

Ossian:

Friday, 6:43 p.m., 300 block of West LaFever Street, Ossian. No contact order served to Noah Cook.

Saturday, 4:06 p.m., Silo Farms. Caller complained about loud kids. Subject asked the kids to be quiet. They responded by playing ding dong ditch at her door.

Sunday, 10:22 a.m., 8700 East Diane Drive, Ossian. Complaint of dogs barking.

Monday, 4:48 p.m., U.S. 224 and 100 E, Ossian. Driver cited for driving while suspended, officer gave subject a ride home.

Monday, 11:41 p.m., S.R. 1 and 1200 N, Ossian. Driver arrested for driving while suspended.

Tuesday, 7:46 a.m., Silo Farms. Subject warned for trespassing.

FIRES

Monday, 6:44 p.m., ADM Alliance Nutrition, Bluffton. Structure fire, out but still smoldering. Nottingham Township, Ossian, Liberty Township and Bluffton fire departments responded. Incident terminated at 7:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Jared Thomas Hogan, 25, Fort Wayne; operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500.

Giancarlo Magana Beltran, 22, Fort Wayne; operating without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Zackery Allen McDowell, 29, Bluffton; sex offender registration violation, a Level 5 felony and failure to possess ID as a sex offender, a Level 6 felony. No bond set.

Jean Carlos Valdiviesco Catano, 30, Huntington; operating without ever obtaining license, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Derek Allen Beaty, 32, Connersville; driving while suspended — prior, a Class A misdemeanor. Booked and released.