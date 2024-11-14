By SYDNEY KENT

Police are searching for a man wanted for an armed robbery committed Tuesday morning in Liberty Center.

According to a press release from the Wells County Sheriff’s Department, police were called to the Liberty Center Gas and Deli around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday for a reported armed robbery.

The caller reported a man attempted to buy beef jerky before putting it back due to the price. He then returned to the counter with a firearm.

“The suspect was described as a young black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt,” the release says. “He produced a firearm and demanded all the cash in the register. He then left in a black pick-up truck traveling Northbound on County Road 300 West.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is advised to contact Detective Green with the WCSD at (260) 824-3426.

