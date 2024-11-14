The Wells County Chamber of Commerce and its Ambassadors recently celebrated the grand opening and Ribbon Cutting of Par & Below, a new indoor golf facility. Officially opening its doors in October 2025, Par & Below is located at 927 N Main Street in Bluffton. Owned by John Beeks and Craig Cantwell, the facility provides a unique, fun space where golfers of all ages and abilities can enjoy the game year-round, regardless of the weather.

Pictured cutting the ribbon are John Beeks and Craig Cantwell, surrounded by family, friends, staff and Chamber Ambassadors. (Photo submitted)

Par & Below is staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days a week from October to April for all to enjoy. Members of Par and Below enjoy after-hours access 24/7, 365 days a year. Memberships are affordable and give not only after-hour access but discounted golfing on all hours played. This business model offers unmatched flexibility for golfers with unconventional schedules or those looking to practice outside of traditional business hours. This round-the-clock accessibility makes it perfect for spontaneous golfing, for golfers that work off shifts or a group wanting to sneak away from a holiday gathering to hit some balls. The facility’s cutting-edge technology delivers instant feedback on golf swings, enabling golfers to refine their skills in real time and continue improving throughout the year.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer fine-tuning your swing or a beginner discovering the game, Par & Below creates an engaging, educational space for families and individuals alike. “Our goal was to build a place where younger generations could cultivate a passion for golf,” said Beeks. “It’s about fostering an environment where both beginners and experienced golfers can come together to learn and have fun.”

Cantwell added, “We aim to create an affordable, fun, and welcoming space where everyone can enjoy golf, no matter the weather outside. Whether you’re practicing your swing, having fun with friends, or hosting an event, we’re excited to provide a space for families, friends and businesses to gather, celebrate and enjoy the game. It’s a place where the love of golf can grow and be shared by all.”

The facility features state-of-the-art virtual golf simulators, offering a large variety of popular golf courses and fun golf games, including the popular “Candy Land” golf course, which has quickly become a favorite among younger visitors. In addition to golf, guests can enjoy other fun activities like simulated putt putt golf, skeet ball, and field goals, making Par & Below the perfect spot for both practice and entertainment.

Par & Below includes three public bays and two private bays, ideal for individual play, group events or parties. For special occasions such as corporate gatherings, birthdays or bachelor/bachelorette parties, the facility is open to these events at any time throughout the year. They also allow food catering/delivery/carry-in services for these special events and for longer sim rentals. Club rentals are available for guests who don’t have their own, ensuring a convenient experience for all.

The facility also offers memberships, private lessons, and the option to store golf clubs on-site, making it convenient for regular visitors. A full selection of snacks and beverages is available for those looking to relax and enjoy the experience.

“We wanted to bring something special to Bluffton, especially during the winter months when there isn’t much to do,” explained Beeks. “We wanted to create a space where people can still enjoy golf, even when they can’t be outside. It’s also a great way to introduce more people to the game, especially younger golfers or beginners who may not yet feel comfortable on a traditional golf course.”

Par & Below is now accepting reservations via their website, although walk-ins are always welcome. To ensure the best experience, reservations are recommended during peak hours. For more information on memberships, pricing or to schedule a tee time, visit Par & Below at 927 N Main Street, Bluffton, or online at www.parandbelow.com. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.