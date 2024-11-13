By SYDNEY KENT

Several residents were met with temporary roadblocks in their endeavors to fill ditches, pour concrete and access town water during the Ossian Town Council meeting on Tuesday.

Pastor Matthew Gullion with the First Baptist Church requested approval to cross a portion of a utility easement to add a parking lot, particularly for elderly parishioners. At the advice of Jim Breckler with Engineering Resources, board President Josh Barkley advised Gullion to seek an analysis regarding stormwater drainage before approving the request.

Ron Todd attended the meeting on behalf of several residents in the Clark housing addition who were hoping to access water from the town. Todd requested annexation to achieve this goal, advising that approximately 80% of the residents also wanted the change. He ultimately received confirmation that the council would be willing to entertain the request; however, more information is needed from several parties.

Town Manager Crystal Chapman proposed changes to the paid time off for town employees, particularly regarding the number of days. Currently, town employees have three days of PTO per year. Chapman suggested double the number of days to align with the standards Bluffton has set for their employees.

“We’re barely hanging onto our employees as it is,” Crystal added. “I don’t want to lose the ones we have. I want to keep them happy.”

Town council member Stephanie Tucker added that town employees lose their accumulated vacation time at the end of the year if it has not been used. She also suggested a potential system similar to Bluffton’s. Tucker said employees “earn” half a day of PTO every month they do not use PTO.

“If someone gets a severe diagnosis,” Tucker suggested. “Other employees could donate sick time to that employee.”

Board member Jeff Kemper stated it would be simpler to allot six days without the stipulations, to which member Glen Werling agreed.

Kemper added that employees at his business are given three weeks of vacation time after three years of employment, which does not include holidays.

Police Commissioner President Caleb Chichester chimed into the conversation, offering that new police officers have complained about the low PTO offered compared to surrounding areas.

Chichester also told the council that a 2008 police vehicle is no longer working, and requested funds for outfitting for a new vehicle expected to arrive by next month. The cruiser is being outfitted as a K-9 vehicle, with a large portion of the costs covered by donations. The council approved the request, as well as a request to pay $490 to Valor Signs for signage on the car.

Three new vacancies are open for the Ossian Parks Department. The council accepted the resignation of board president Jeff Osborn, effective immediately. Jay Esparza and Jared Kurtz are both up for expiration and do not intend to fill the position again next year.

Tucker announced vacancies on the storm water drainage board as well, with applications due the day of the Ossian Town Council meeting on Dec. 9.

The council also:

• Approved an easement request involving a removable fence.

• Denied an easement request involving a house, with the homeowner advised that the situation could be addressed next month with a different form of request.

• Approved payment to VTF Excavation for work on Baker Drive for $142,718.81.

• Approved an additional payment of $20,714.02 for remediation work on Melching Court and Millside Court.

• Approved payment to Wayne Asphalt for $43,383.70.

• Approved payment to Wayne Asphalt for $38,436.20.

• Approved payment of a two-month invoice to Fleming Excavating for $756,386.04 for the north collection system improvement on Davis Road.

• Approved the transfer of a police dog from Noble County.

• Approved a 3% salary increase for town employees.

sydney@news-banner.com