In the next phase of projects for Norwell Community Schools, board members discussed a $1.2 million proposal to rebuild Norwell High School’s softball field.

The project would include a complete turf field and new dugouts, batting cages, bullpens, elevated bleachers and a fence. Maintenance director Adam Heckber said field lights, which were not included in the proposal, would be an additional $350,000.

The board has recently approved two bonds for general facility improvements — $6.1 million in June 2023 and $3.3 million this last August. Thus far, the district has carried out renovation projects at Ossian Elementary School and NHS football and baseball fields.

During its meeting Tuesday, the board was generally positive about the softball field proposal, but expressed some hesitation about lighting, which had been included in initial discussions. However, softball coach Kevin Baird stressed that turf was a far more important issue for the field.

Athletic Director Kelby Weybright said at least eight games were canceled last season because of field drainage. “If we have lights, we’re still going to cancel 12 games (because of drainage),” Springer said. “If we have turf, we’re not going to cancel 12 games. I think that’s the difference.”

Springer added that the district could always add lighting to the field in the future, but the district needed to prioritize its projects.

Board member Chad Kline also questioned if turf softball fields were linked to increased injuries, particularly in reference to nearby Oak Hill High School’s field. Weybright said he had heard no complaints from Oak Hill about their softball field but there could be issues with the cushioning on football fields.

It was also noted that the batting cages will block where people have often liked to bring lawn chairs. Springer hoped that the better bleachers would outweigh this downside. Heckber said there will be 150 more seats and accessible seating will be available in front of the bleachers, similar to the baseball field.

Engineering Resources, Inc. estimated the project cost — roughly $17,000 of which would be site demolition, $17,000 general costs, $912,000 for field, fencing, and bleachers, and $32,000 for earthwork. The board did not make a decision on the project.

