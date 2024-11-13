Board tours school, hears updates from administration

By HOLLY GASKILL

As construction continues in a portion of the new Norwell Middle School building, students are utilizing the new resources and classrooms this fall semester.

Teachers moved into the new classrooms over the summer, and Weigand Construction is currently working on the cafetorium area, counseling center, and connection between the middle school and high school, among other items. During a special Norwell board meeting on Tuesday, project manager Dylan Markley said the construction continues on schedule, with demolition work “pretty much completely done” and the cafetorium stage installed.

The board of trustees for Norwell Community Schools toured the new portion of the building during the school day, and the ongoing construction of the cafetorium and counseling center. (Photo by Holly Gaskill)

The special meeting took place during the school day, allowing board members to view active instruction and hear a more in-depth report from the school administration.

At that time, NMS Principal Andrew Enderle noted that the new building mitigates a lot of factors associated with disciplinary matters — there are more open spaces, the hallways provide a clear view, and grades have separate wings.

Even so, Enderle indicated there have been more disciplinary matters as the school has more strongly enforced tardiness and dress code. According to Enderle, there were 791 disciplinary issues in the 2023-24 school year, compared to just 264 in the 2022-23 school year and 221 in the 2021-22 school year. Of the 791 incidents, 310 were related to the dress code. Enderle reported 222 incidents thus far in the school year.

Alongside this, Enderle shared his desire to continue the momentum of a positive student culture. He has spearheaded a peer-nominated leadership group, “Knight Student Leaders,” who meet regularly to discuss how they can influence and encourage their peers in inclusivity, kindness and respect.

“I think what it comes really down to is creating and continuing with a positive culture,” Enderle said. “We have that foundation prior to me being here. Walking into this place, this culture is special — but it is fragile as well.”

NMS Athletic Director Jamie Feldheiser said the school continues to encourage extracurricular involvement, which gives students other reasons to care about school and keep out of trouble. Fall athletics have 134 total participants, winter athletics have 70 participants, and other extracurriculars have 188 participants.

Feldheiser reported a 96.91% average daily attendance, with expected dips around spring break, fall break and the Bluffton Free Street Fair. There has been only one mandatory conference for attendance issues this year.

The counseling center also discussed their multi-tiered approach to supporting students according to their specific needs. In the 2023-24 school year, the counseling department offered 1,131 individual sessions, 95 small groups, 27 crisis assessments and five classroom lessons — they are on track to meet or exceed similar numbers this year.

During its regular agenda, the board:

• Accepted resignations from Sarah Dilly, Ossian Elementary School special education teacher; Charlotte Rex, Norwell High School custodian; Thomas Walker and Michael Zadylak, NHS assistant wrestling coaches; Michael Niermeyer, NHS girls’ golf head coach; and Lane Harkless, NMS assistant track coach.

• Approved employment recommendations for Jeremy Davis as NMS health teacher, Crystal Payton as a NHS building technology assistant, Connie Clark as extracurricular activities bus route coordinator, Destiny Swenson and Andrea Bergman as OES teaching assistants, Hollie Inostroza as a short-term Lancaster Elementary School teaching assistant, Karmin Adams as a NHS intense intervention teaching assistant, Jasmine Hooker as OES latchkey assistant, Nichole Smithley as a full-time bus driver and Travis Tackett as a full-time bus aide. They also approved the winter sports coaching line-up.

• Recognized donations of $1,596.33 from an anonymous donor for the volleyball program, $1,000 from an anonymous donor for the basketball programs and $200 from Sycamore Specialized Carriers, Inc. for the NMS robotics club.

• Approved a field trip request for the NHS German class to visit Chicago Christkindlmarkt and the Museum of Science and Industry on Dec. 6.

All board members were present on Tuesday. Their next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the administration building.

holly@news-banner.com