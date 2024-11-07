By SYDNEY KENT

Nicholas Aaron Brewster

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a traffic stop in Bluffton discovered 23.5 grams of methamphetamine in early February.

Nicholas Aaron Brewster, of Carlisle, was sentenced to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction with two years suspended last week in the Wells Circuit Court. Brewster pled guilty to one count of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Detective Marijean Heckel with the Bluffton Police Department noticed Brewster, who had a suspended license, driving a silver van. Heckel also noted that the department received multiple tips regarding Brewster selling drugs.

Heckel observed Brewster and an unknown woman entering the van at Walmart in Bluffton. Brewster was stopped less than a mile away from the business near Main Street and Willowbrook Trail.

K-9 Letty with the Wells County Sheriff’s Department assisted officers with a free sniff of the vehicle, locating 23.5 grams of methamphetamine, unused clear plastic jewelry bags and a digital scale. Two cell phones, both belonging to Brewster, were also located in the vehicle.

Officers found a clear jewelry bag with white residue and a $5 bill in Tarvin’s purse, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Tarvin received one count of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.

The court recommended Brewster for the purposeful incarceration program in prison, which has the potential to modify his sentence upon completion.

