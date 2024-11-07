By JONATHAN SNYDER

Planned replacements to water mains are expected to start next spring as part of three different drinking water projects in Markle.

The immediate project, set to begin next spring, will replace water mains at Lee and Sparks Street. Current improvements to gas and fiber optic mains currently make it impossible for crews to start on the water improvements.

Other projects include installing a loop for a dead end main near 100 North Street and updates to the water treatment facility. The latter two projects start dates are unknown, as cost factors and engineering plans still need to be made.

Lee and Sparks street mains, currently at six inches in diameter, are being replaced with eight-inch pipes. Markle Operations Manager Mike Grant stated that the increase will bring the area up to state codes for the area. Approximately 2500 ft. of main will be replaced for $1.25 million, paid for in part by an SRF bond and through Community Crossings Matching Grants.

“That’s an original water main that was installed in 1918,” Grant said. “It’s literally one of the first water mains ever installed in Markle. I think we got our money’s worth out of it.”

Grant also stated that dead end water mains, like the one near the industrial park, create some water quality issues, the reason why Markle is looking into this project. The plan is to bring the new main under I-69, across 100 North and 600 East, then head south back into town. The city is currently working with Huntington County for financial help on the sewer portion of the project, but the expected $8 million total price tag means that Markle will need more assistance.

“That water main is 12 inches in diameter,” Grant said. “They’re not pulling enough water. During the months when they (residents and businesses) are not using much water, we have to go out there and flush it … It’s keeping our chlorine residual up, and we don’t want to continue to do that.”

Grant also reported that the filtration system in Markle’s water treatment facility is nearing the end of its useful life. While repairs have kept it going, Grant said that decisions regarding a potential size increase for the new filter and any add ons to the facility itself will need to be made before any concrete plans are drawn.

“How much are we going to grow?” Grant said. “Are we going to … consider upsizing that filter now so that it’s large enough to accommodate the growth that we could potentially see in the next 10 years? Do we put the same size filter back in? And if we do that, does it make sense to add on to the water treatment facility at that time? There’s just about three different scenarios we are trying to toss around and (asking) what makes the most sense.”

Neither the industrial park nor the filtration system have not been bid yet, and official action is likely months if not years away.

