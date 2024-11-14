By HOLLY GASKILL

A Markle man was sentenced to 85 years in prison exactly one year after police issued a warrant for his arrest for the murder of his grandmother.

Anthony Castleman, 38, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Bernice “Dianna” Eubank, 72, on Oct. 31.

Anthony Castleman gestures toward the camera as he leaves the Huntington County Courthouse after his sentencing on Wednesday. (Photo by Holly Gaskill)

Eubank was found covered in debris outside of her rural Markle home, where Castleman also lived, on Nov. 12, 2023. Her body reportedly had 36 stab wounds. A warrant was issued the following day and Castleman was located six weeks later in Rochelle, Georgia.

The Huntington County jury deliberated for under 30 minutes for the charge and nine minutes for an enhancement as a habitual offender. Castleman received the maximum sentence — 65 years for first-degree murder and 20 years as a habitual offender.

Prosecutor Jeremy Nix referred to Castleman as the “worst of the worst” in the hearing Wednesday afternoon. Nix outlined Castleman’s 26-year criminal history, which began a pre-teen with child molestation and battery, included multiple instances of drug abuse and acts of physical violence against loved ones, and concluded with the murder of his grandmother.

“Harming not strangers, not friends — but family,” added Prosecutor Chris Harvey. “People who unconditionally love him.”

Special Judge Samuel Conrad from Adams County stated there were no mitigating factors to consider in the sentence, calling it a “shocking and heinous crime.” Conrad emphasized that not only was Castleman convicted of murder, but he allegedly “slaughtered (his) own grandmother,” slashing her face, repeatedly stabbing her, causing blunt force trauma, raping her, attempting to hide her body, stealing her money and car to purchase drugs, and fleeing the state.

“Humanity is something you’re apparently not familiar with,” Conrad said.

Castleman maintained his claim of innocence and alleged he was framed for the crime as he took the stand in his defense. When given the opportunity to make a statement Wednesday, he said, “I may be (found) guilty, but I sure as hell didn’t kill my grandmother.”

Castleman also shared his intent to appeal his conviction and was appointed a public defender from Brookville.

Six members of the family gave statements during the hearing. Most referred to Castleman as “AJ,” a nickname he had gone by until he “cut ties with lies,” he told the jury during his testimony.

“I don’t know who you are anymore,” said Linda Browning, Castleman’s aunt. “You want to go by ‘Anthony’? It still doesn’t change who you are. You were her grandson.”

Both Browning and Patsy Fields wore “The Golden Girls” shirts in the courtroom. Fields explained that the four sisters, including Candy Daughtery, often compared themselves to the TV show characters. “One of ‘The Golden Girls’ have died,” Fields said.

In her statement, Daughtery said she often prays for her sisters and adds Eubank’s name before realizing she’s gone. “My God loves you,” she said to Castleman. “He talks to me about you … I pray for you. I pray for your soul because your soul is in the hands of God — your judgment is in the hands of God.”

“I pray that you find God and that he helps me forgive you,” Fields added.

Fields said some family members had asked Eubank not to house Castleman and that she knew Eubank was scared of him. Even so, Eubank was the only one who would take him in and she “worried about you being cold (and) if you had something in your belly,” Fields recalled.

Billy Fields, Eubank’s nephew, said his aunt had helped him after he “made some bad choices” and he got back on his feet. Billy Fields said Castleman had taken someone truly kind from the family and community.

“I’ve spent this last year watching my mom and my aunts crumble,” Fields said, adding, “I hope the next time he leaves prison, it’s in a body bag.”

Two of Eubank’s children also spoke, including Castleman’s mother, Tiffanee Cole.

After she was released as a witness, Cole sat behind her son in the courtroom gallery during the trial and Castleman often attempted to communicate with her. On Wednesday, Cole said that she knew people might not understand her choice, but she felt “Mamie,” referring to Eubank, would’ve done the same thing.

“I miss the old AJ,” she said. “The last time you came out of prison, you were a different person … You or I will die before you get out.”

Eubank’s son, John Chaney, had known his mother for only five years before her death. His mother and father, Richard, had Chaney when they were just teenagers. The couple tried to run away together, but Eubank was eventually placed in a home for unwed mothers and her baby was taken by the state days after his birth.

Chaney found his parents in 2018 — just weeks after Richard’s death. “I had finally found the love I’ve been searching for,” he said Wednesday. “My life was forever shattered on Nov. 12 of last year.”

Chaney felt robbed of more time with his mom and mourned the loss for his children and grandchildren, including a three-year-old granddaughter he says looks just like Eubank’s baby photos.

“This is something that’s been senseless,” he said. Referring to Castleman’s previous charges, Chaney added, “He should have never been on the streets.”

