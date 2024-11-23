Norwell school board will meet Tuesday evening

The board of the Norwell Community Schools will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the school district’s central office, 312 N. Jefferson St. in Ossian.

Items on the agenda include:

• Personnel and financial matters.

• Superintendent’s report.

• Recommendation to purchase transfinder bus routing system.

• Recommendation to upgrade BoardDocs to Diligent Community.

• Department updates.

• Construction updates.

Bluffton Board of Works to meet Tuesday afternoon

The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the meeting room on the first floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Wells County BZA will meet Tuesday evening

The Wells County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Room 214 on the ground floor of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St. in Bluffton.