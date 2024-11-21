Holiday Craft & Vendor Show

A Holiday Craft and Vendor Show will be held at the National Guard Armory in Bluffton on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over 30 direct sales and hand craft vendors will be on hand. There will be vendor donated raffle items. All money raised from the raffles will be donated to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Admission is free.

For more information, contact Deb Carson at 260-273-7950 or doodlebug_63@yahoo.com

The National Guard Armory is located at 500 E. Spring St. in Bluffton.

FW’s Christmas on BroadwayFriday, Nov. 22

The annual Christmas on Boardway on Fort Wane will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m. with the Boys & Girls Clubs to be highlighted.

The Concordia Lutheran High School Band will lead the parade down Broadway from Broadway and Creighton to the Broadway Plaza. The Colorado blue spruce tree in front of the Shine & Harden office building will be lit with 40,000 colored lights for the 20th year at 6 p.m., along with fireworks.

Other parade participants will include Icy, the Fort Wayne Komets mascot and hockey team, a sleigh, reindeer float and a vintage 1942 fire truck from the Firefighters Museum.

The Smokin Joe’s Food Truck and Travelin Tom’s Coffee truck will offer refreshments for purchase.

The event will be telecast over 21 Alive beginning at 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.

FW’s Cinema Center and YWCA team up

On Friday, Nov. 22, Fort Wayne’s Cinema Center and the YWCA will combine forces to host a “Holiday Slipper & Clothing Drive, during the screening of WICKED at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Those attending the screening are asked to bring either new-with-tag slippers (bonus if they’re ruby) or other article of clothing in exchange for pop corn. For more information check out cinemacenter.org.

Christmas Caboose Train rides

Rides on the Christmas Caboose Train will depart from the Santa’s Workshop in New Haven at 1580 Edgerton Rd. on Nov. 22, 23 & 24.

Santa will be on board for the 20 minute rides and tickets must be purchased in advance. The cars are heated and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee will be offering warm beverages and baked goods for purchase.

Trains run rain or shine and with restrooms available. For more information go to https://www.indianarailexperience.org/christmas-caboose/

Holiday Lights at Parkview Field

Head to the Tin Caps Ball Field in Fort Wayne to see this display from Nov. 14 to Jan. 4th. One of the attractions will be a small train ride. Admission is $10 in November and $12 during December. More information at 250-482-5400.

Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights

Fort Wayne’s Fantasy of Lights is held in Franke Park and is open from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Admission is $15 per car to travel the three miles of lit displays. Hours Sunday through Thursday are 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Listen to music over 91.7.

Walkway of Lights in Marion

This display is set up in Marion’s Matter Park from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 per car (season pass $25). A Gift Shop offers refreshments some evenings.