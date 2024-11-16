Solid Waste District board will meet Monday

The board of the Wells County Solid Waste Management District will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

County Drainage Board will meet Monday afternoon

The Wells County Drainage Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

County Commissioners will meet Monday evening

The Wells County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include:

• Department reports from Sheriff Scott Holliday, Highway Supervisor Shawn Bonar and County Engineer Nate Whitacre.

• Appointment with Economic Development Director Jessica Beste.

• Monthly reports and miscellaneous business.

• Consideration of a services agreement.

• Approval of a building closure resolution.

• Consideration of an updated ARPA plan.

• Economic Development interlocal agreement.

Bluffton-Harrison school board will meet Monday

The board of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the school district’s administration building at 803 E. Harrison St. in Bluffton.

Items on the agenda include:

• Financial and personnel matters.

• Regular reports and announcements.

• Construction updates.

Ossian council to hold special meeting Monday

The Ossian Town Council will meet not earlier than 7:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Collier’s Comfort Services, 215 N Jefferson St.

County Commissioners will hold executive session

The Wells County Commissioners will hold an executive session at noon Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Wells County Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St. in Bluffton.

The reason cited for the executive session is “To discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees. This subdivision does not apply to a discussion of the salary, compensation, or benefits of employees during a budget process.”

Bluffton Board of Works to meet Tuesday afternoon

The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the meeting room on the first floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Bluffton Common Council will meet Tuesday evening

The Bluffton Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Southern Wells school board will meet Tuesday

The board of the Southern Wells Community Schools will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the high school media center of the SWCS campus.

Items on the agenda include:

• Spotlight on Raider Success.

• Financial and personnel matters.

• Consideration of policy changes.

• Approval of facility use and field trip requests.

• Superintendent information.

Southern Wells board will hold executive session

The board of the Southern Wells Community Schools will meet at 6:30 p.m. or directly following their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The reason cited for the executive session is “To discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees. This subdivision does not apply to a discussion of the salary, compensation, or benefits of employees during a budget process.”

Markle Town Council will meet Wednesday evening

The Markle Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the meeting room of the Markle fire station, 150 W. Sparks St. in Markle.

Items on the agenda include:

• Amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance.

• Discussion of water utility rates.

• Correspondence with: Youth Services Bureau of Huntington County, Huntington County Council on Aging and Bluffton-Southern Wells Dollars for Scholars.

• Regular reports.