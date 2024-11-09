A thoughtful young woman came to my house on Thursday. She said that she noticed my Harris/Walz signs in my yard, and said she thought that this must be a difficult week for me. She gave me a pot of flowers, some chocolates, and a container with apple fritters.

I was on a long distance phone call when I opened the door. She said that she was a neighbor, although I do not know who she is. She also said that she would like to talk with me sometime about what I think. She stated that she did not vote for Harris, but she was nonetheless interested in hearing how I thought about how I voted.

Because I was on a phone call when she stopped by, I failed to ask her name or even adequately thank her. To be completely honest, I was surprised that she stopped and made a specific effort to ring my bell.

That is the purpose of this letter: if the young woman who stopped by my house sees this, please call me or stop by again so that I can thank you appropriately for your kindness and also so that we can set a time to get together for that discussion. I would very much like to talk about what we both think and how we both came to the decision to vote the way we did.

So, my sincere hope is that she will contact me again and we can have that most welcomed conversation. I look forward to hearing from her or seeing her on my front step again in the very near future. Discussion, conversation, and hearing each other is precisely what this time in our country requires and the opportunity to share ideas is one I do not want to overlook or miss.

Billy Kreigh

Bluffton