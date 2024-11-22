By HOLLY GASKILL

Michael Lautzenheiser Jr. is the recipient of this year’s Bette A. Erxleben Volunteer of the Year award.

Michael Lautzenheiser Jr. accepts the 2024 Bette A. Erxleben Volunteer of the Year award during a Wells County Foundation luncheon on Thursday.

His commitment to the community was honored during a luncheon Thursday afternoon, during which Bluffton Parks Superintendent Brandy Fiechter spoke about her experience working alongside Lautzenheiser.

“During the time I have known Michael, I have been most impressed by his ‘never quit’ attitude,” said Fiechter during the Thursday luncheon. “He tackles challenges and fundraising obstacles head-on with the kind of determination that inspires me to believe that anything is possible. He has dedicated countless hours to often unseen, thankless tasks to make our community thrive … His commitment to the community is nothing short of extraordinary, and he never seeks recognition for it. He is without a doubt one of the hardest-working volunteers I know.”

Lautzenheiser, a Bluffton native, graduated from Bluffton High School and studied urban planning and development at Ball State University. He returned to Wells County to reinvest his skills into the community, and serves as the executive director of the Wells County Area Plan Commission.

Michael Lautzenheiser Jr. (middle) and his son, Reece (left); wife, Bri, and daughter, Harper. (Photos by Holly Gaskill)

Lautzenheiser has also volunteered as the president of Bluffton NOW! for nine years, playing an instrumental role in revitalizing downtown Bluffton and projects like the Downtown Pathways. He also serves as president of Wells County Trails, paving the way toward greater access to the community’s natural resources. He has been involved with numerous boards and task forces.

Moreover, Lautzenheiser has volunteered with Forgotten Children Worldwide for 11 years. As an active member of Hope Missionary Church, he leads a recreational athletic league, serves as an usher, and helps in the preschool Sunday School class.

He and his wife, Bri, have two children, Reece and Harper.

“It’s been an honor being part of the community,” Lautzenheiser said Thursday. “It’s been an honor playing the roles that I’ve been able and blessed to do.”

Lautzenheiser added, noting the presence of the award’s namesake Bette Erxleben, “And it’s a great honor to have someone I greatly respect in the community, to be named in the list of an award that was named after you (Erxleben). So, thank you so much.”

Lautzenheiser also expressed gratitude for those who played a part in the award, his family and his faith.

Foundation Director Tammy Slater stated that the $1,000 award to Lautzenheiser will be split between Bluffton NOW! and Wells County Trails.

