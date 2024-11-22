By HOLLY GASKILL

Wells County Surveyor Jarrod Hahn was recently selected to serve on the Indiana Drainage Handbook Advisory Committee.

Hahn told the Wells County Drainage Board on Monday that he received notice of the appointment from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s office. The Department of Agriculture board will advise updates to the drainage handbook, which Hahn said has not been updated in roughly two decades.

Hahn is one of two county surveyors on the board. According to a release from the ISDA, other appointments include Allen County Surveyor Mike Fruchey, ISDA Deputy Director Katie Nelson; Tippecanoe County Commissioner David Byers; Hendricks County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Jeff Healy; David Knipe, representing the Department of Natural Resources; IDEM Assistant Commissioner Martha Clark Mettler; Cina Brant, Lis McDonnell, Mike Koehne, each a farmer from a different region; construction representative Brian McMorrow; Scott Fetters, representing the United States Fish and Wildlife Service; State Agriculture Engineer Scott Wagner; and President of the Indiana Water Monitoring Council Matt Meersman.

Further information about the board and its meetings has not yet been released.

In other updates, Hahn said the Peter Gaskill Tile Drain project was finished and trees had been removed from the Bills Creek Watershed. The board will meet next at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

