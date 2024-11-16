Congratulations to Sadie Vines, the ten-year-old granddaughter of Ernesto and Amy Gonzalez, for finding Ralph the roaming Turkey. Keep an eye on the Bluffton Parks Department’s Facebook page for when Ralph will be hiding in one of the parks next.

Speaking of turkeys, Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Make plans with the family now to join the annual Wobble Before You Gobble. This is a family-friendly morning of running, walking, and giving thanks to get you moving before all Thanksgiving Day festivities. Meet at the Bluffton City Gym at 9 a.m. this Thursday, Nov. 28. Donuts will be waiting for you at the finish line. No pre-registration is needed. See you there.

Mark your calendars for Theater Thursday, Nov. 21. Join us for a special screening of Wonka, rated PG. The movie will be shown at 10:00 a.m. at the Wells County Public Library. This is a free event for adults, so grab some popcorn and enjoy a morning of entertainment!

The Wells County Boys 5-8th grade Basketball tryouts are Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1-3 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1-3 p.m. in the Bluffton City Gym. Anyone wanting more information about the league can contact Barry Crosby at 260-824-4399.

The annual Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13. Boys and girls are invited to the Bluffton City Gym on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3:30-6 p.m. during our regularly scheduled Open Gym to give it their best shot.

The annual Hope Lights a Tree, proudly sponsored by the Wells County Foundation, is a special way to honor loved ones and support the ongoing care of the Angel of Hope Memorial Park. For a donation in any amount, an ornament will be placed on the tree located in the park. In addition to the ornament on the tree, you will receive a keepsake ornament to cherish. The annual remembrance ceremony will be held on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Angel of Hope Park, where you can pick up your keepsake ornament. Donations received through this program will directly benefit the maintenance and upkeep of this beautiful community park. To contribute, please mail your check to the Wells County Foundation at 222 W Market Street. We hope you join us in this meaningful tradition of remembrance and support.

We are looking for local pet-friendly businesses or organizations that would like to have a table at the City Gym for the Paws and Claus event on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m. Participation is free, and you can register by emailing us at events@blufftonindiana.gov or calling 824-6069 to reserve a table space.

The Giant Stocking Coloring Contest has all been delivered to the schools. Be sure to check out the fun winter activities on the back of the coloring page. The contest will run from Nov. 13 through Dec. 13. Additional pages are found at https://tinyurl.com/38xv87p2 , or visit the park office for a copy. Completed pages can be mailed to the park office at 128 E Market Street or dropped off at the Parks Department office on the 2nd floor of City Hall. This contest is open to youth of any age. One lucky winner will be randomly selected to win a giant stocking full of goodies that can be picked up at City Hall.

Have a great week!