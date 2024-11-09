An eight-year-old has died following a head-on crash on State Road 116 on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Both drivers were also seriously injured.

A press release from the Wells County Sheriff’s Department states that passenger Rose Irwin, 8, Bluffton, was transported by EMS to Bluffton Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Irwin died from her injuries on Nov. 5.

According to the WCSD crash report released Friday, Jorge Narvaez, 41, Bluffton, was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry westbound on S.R. 116 near the intersection of County Road 450 E and swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid collision with a vehicle stopped to turn into a driveway. The Camry then collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Sue Crum, 68, Bluffton. Irwin was a passenger in Crum’s vehicle.

The report states the Crum was trapped in the vehicle with incapacitating injuries. She was transported via EMS to Lutheran Hospital. Narvaez was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital from the crash due to his injuries.

Also in the report, the driver of the turning vehicle, Robert Greiner, said that he saw the Camry approaching and not slowing, then swerving to avoid a rear-end collision.