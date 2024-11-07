Angelkeep claims no expertise, only queriosity. That’s questions (query) of a curious nature.

Weather becomes the life flow of nature regardless of where events occur. Angelkeep spent many a balmy day reading on the patio in perfect weather conditions while fearing harm towards family, friends, and even strangers caught up in the southeast hurricanes unleashing record 2024 havoc.

Angelkeep did not pass through the year with no damage. It was minor. Losses limited to trees.

One local storm snapped the top of a dead tree trunk. The top half became a raft floating across Angelpond. Eventually a homemade lasso, of sorts, pulled the log to the pond’s edge and out onto land to dry for patio firewood. The end of the long log gave evidence of the primary reason a storm could snap the trunk. A woodpecker nest, carving out the center 2/3rds of the trunk, weakened the dead tree prior to the storm. It was not the first Angelkeep woodpecker lumberjack tree-falling discovery.

Another storm of the summer snapped two live trees at the center trunk with diameters of 5-6 inches. The queriosity of this storm came in the fact that one tree snapped and fell eastward, while the other curiously broke and dropped the opposite direction. At the same time. Same storm moment.

There simply are some nature events that refuse to fall under the canopy of “Global Warming.”

What will folks reading historical accounts on Global Warming think in the next century?

Daylight Savings Time ended at the beginning of this week. Not Global Warming, but perhaps “Global Slowing.” Angelkeep drifted back to March 8, 1895, and found British mathematician William Thomson, aka Lord Kelvin, identifying the slowing of Earth. He then assured, “But it need not alarm one seriously, yet.”

Earth was slowing, not warming, by 22 seconds per century. He blamed tide friction acting as a brake. Earth growth took some blame as well, due to the globe being struck and collecting meteoric dust at the rate of one foot per 4,000 years.

His report surprised Angelkeep when he came close to Global Warming verbiage. “The annual growth and melting of snow and ice at the poles is capable of introducing irregularities into the problem. The growth at the poles, by abstracting water from the other parts of the ocean accelerating the earth’s motion, and the melting, by restoring the water, retarding it.”

Before you brush off Lord Kelvin’s nature evolving theories, be aware he had been admitted to the University of Glasgow at age 10. There he won the university gold medal at age 15 for “An Essay on the Figure of the Earth.” His Queen Victoria knighting in 1866 came after his work for the Atlantic Telegraph Cable, and his patented telegraph receiver called a mirror galvanometer.

His work regarding Global Slowing in 1895 at age 71 calculated the earth slowed by seven seconds from 1850 to1862. It gained eight seconds over the next decade.

Angelkeep professes to be no professor of physics, but the math is doable. A seven-second loss preceding an eight-second gain equals a one second faster speed over two decades. Speed creates friction. Friction creates heat. Thus Global Speeding might be the cause of Global Warming. What will folks who historically read these facts in the next century think about that?

Who knows, carrying Lord Kelvin’s work into year 2024, did the earth suddenly slow or speed up during that storm which caused Angelkeep to lose the tops of two growing live trees, one falling east as one simultaneously fell west?

And just what would Lord Kelvin think about Sunday’s attempt to alter time by setting clocks back one hour? That annual changes of clocks for so many years may be the science behind Global Warming, or Global Slowing. Is “Springing Forward” and “Falling Back” over and over and over causing Earth malfunctions?

Angelkeep suggests you try it. Experiment. Run across your living room, stop suddenly, and reverse to running back. Repeat this ridiculous notion for as many years as Daylight Savings Time has been in use. Then stop and feel your forehead. Do you feel a “Warming?”

Mr. Daugherty is a Wells County resident who, along with his wife Gwen, enjoy their backyard and have named it “Angelkeep.”