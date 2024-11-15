Kylie Heckber is Norwell Educator of the Year

By SYDNEY KENT

Before the 2025 Norwell Educator of the Year was officially announced, tears were already falling on faces throughout the room.

Kylie Heckber, middle, welcomes her daughters into her arms. (Photos by Sydney Kent)

“I’ve got a bit of a surprise,” Erin Prible with Wells County Chamber of Commerce began. “There are some people here to celebrate with me today. Lancaster Elementary School Special Education teacher Kylie Heckber put both hands in front of her.

“Okay … you’re going to make me cry,” Prible laughed with tear-filled eyes.

Kylie Heckber holds her daughter closely as she listens to the Prible speak. (Photo by Sydney Kent)

“Wait, wait,” Heckber paused as she looked to the door. Her young daughters walked in the room carrying balloons and flowers. Several Norwell staff members followed behind with more treats and flowers.

“I am thrilled to announce today that we are here to recognize a remarkable individual, Mrs. Kylie Heckber, as the 2025 Norwell Educator of the Year,” Prible said. “Mrs. Heckber, one of the things that makes you stand out is your dedication to each and every one of your students. You are known for spending time with them one-on-one, in small groups, meeting wherever there is a need — whether in the hallway, under a table I am told as well, or right by their side when things get rough.”

Heckber (pictured) learns she is the 2024 Norwell Educator of the Year.

“You stepped up when needed leaving your fourth grade classroom mid-year to lead special education training and establish new district-wide programs. You collaborate with teachers to make sure all students succeed, and, of course, you make learning meaningful and fun for your students.”

Heckber held tightly to her daughters as Prible spoke. Afterward, she gave a round of hugs and thanks to her fellow friends and colleagues. The group collectively laughed as Butcher explained the many steps and people involved in keeping the surprise a secret from her.

For example, LES Principal Ginger Butcher asked Assistant Principal Adam McAfee to perform an “evaluation” with Heckber to keep her contained to her classroom.

At this, Heckber laughed loudly.

“Was I doing a good job so far?” she joked. McAfee nodded his head laughing.

“Thank you for believing in me,” Heckber told Butcher.

“Everyone needs a Kylie in their life,” Butcher said wholeheartedly. “You make people better, 100% you make people better, whether at home or school.”

“And thank you for trusting I could do this,” Heckber told Norwell Education Services Director Mindy Scheumann.

At seven years teaching in the district, Heckber is already well on her way to holding a permanent residence in the hearts of her students.

This was evident as Kyler Everett, a student at LES, excitedly burst into the room on Thursday afternoon. He requested to personally hand Heckber her “paperwork” for educator of the year.

“I now announce you teacher of the year!” Everett exclaimed. “Congratulations, Mrs. Heckber. This reminds me of a song — ‘For she’s a jolly good fellow, for she’s a jolly good fellow…’”

Everett thanked Heckber for her great ideas and making an impact in his life.

“This is well deserved,” Heckber’s husband, Bradley Heckber, said. “She works her butt off at home, at work, everywhere. She is a great mother and makes sure the kids and I are always taken care of. When I’m out in the fields for 18 hours, she has the house clean and a hot supper on the table.”

Heckber earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2017 at IPFW and earned mild and intense intervention endorsements in 2024. Butcher explained that Heckber chose to leave the comforts of her classroom mid-year in order to pursue additional training and fill the special education position.

“Teaching runs through Kylie’s body,” Butcher said. “Helping students be successful and reach their potential is what fuels Kylie each and every day.”

Heckber said one of her favorite parts of the transition to special education has been the ability to spend more personal time with students and their parents in small groups.

“Some kids have extra needs because of their home lives,” Heckber paused to collect her tears. “Getting to help kids, whether with access to hygiene or extra love, I get to fill them up here. I always want to be the teacher that they remember forever.”

