Home State & National News Supreme Court’s conservative justices leave in place Virginia’s purge of voter registrations Supreme Court’s conservative justices leave in place Virginia’s purge of voter registrations October 31, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Colts’ coach Shane Steichen is ‘evaluating’ whether Anthony Richardson will remain the starter State & National News Fires set in drop boxes destroy ballots in Washington, damage 3 in Oregon State & National News Over half a million Hoosiers have already voted early