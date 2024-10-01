Home Lifestyle Submissions open for Women of Wells magazine Submissions open for Women of Wells magazine October 1, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Fall history series at museum Lifestyle Pumpkin display at Botanical Conservatory in Fort Wayne Lifestyle Interpretive programs at Ouabache State Park